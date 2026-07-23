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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Score – 23/07/26

This week on The Score…

We cross over live to soccer writer Kevin McLaughlin who is in Croatia for Derry City’s European tie.

Gavin Cullen joins us for our weekly League of Ireland chat as Finn Harps head for Kerry in the First Division tomorrow night.

And, we hear from Donegal man Darragh McGee who has just published a book “Imitation Games – How Gambling Highjacked Sport” which gives an informative, thought-provoking and worrying insight into the world of sport and online gambling.

There’ll also be a preview of this weekend’s National Senior Track and Field Athletic Championships for the Donegal competitors and we get the thoughts of Derry boxer Connor Coyle ahead of his bout on the Zuffa Boxing card in Dublin next month…

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