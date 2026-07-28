Gallagher into Commonwealth Quarter Finals

Tyrone boxer Jude Gallagher has progressed to the quarter-finals of the Men’s 60kg category at the Commonwealth Games.

The Two Castles fighter defeated tricky southpaw Kudrat Ullah via a unanimous decision on the judges scorecards on Monday evening.

Elsewhere there was defeat for Derry boxer Eoghan Quinn.

The Swatragh man lost his 80kg round of 16 bout on a spit decision 4-1 against Jade Micock of the Seychelles.

For Gallagher though, who won Commonwealth gold 4 years ago in the 57kg category, he says he is taking this year’s event one step at a time…