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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Northern Ireland businesses urged to sign domestic abuse support charter

Businesses across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to sign up to a new charter aimed at supporting employees experiencing domestic abuse.

Foyle Women’s Aid says employers can play a crucial role in identifying and supporting people living with abuse at home.

CEO Marie Brown says it is encouraging to see more employers taking a proactive approach.

However, she says it is equally important that the right support services and resources are in place once a victim comes forward.

Ms Brown says, for some people, the workplace may be the only opportunity for someone to recognise the signs of abuse and help them escape a dangerous situation:

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