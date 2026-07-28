The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 28/07/2026

Today we take a deep dive into defense investment, celebrate Mayo’s historic football victory, and dedicate our second hour to the glamorous and long-standing tradition of the Mary From Dungloe International Festival.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily look at the front pages, reviewing the leading national and regional headlines breaking across the newspapers today.
🏆 Soaking Up Mayo’s Historic Celebrations: Following Mayo’s thrilling All-Ireland Football Championship victory over Kerry, local Donegal man Joe tells Greg about his spur-of-the-moment decision yesterday to head down to Mayo and soak up the ecstatic, historic celebrations firsthand as the county reacts to bringing the Sam Maguire home.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gráinne Doherty returns for her weekly update, bringing listeners up to speed on local community policing initiatives, crime prevention alerts, and road safety appeals across the county.
🎖️ Minister Helen McEntee at Finner Camp: Ahead of her official visit to Finner Camp today, Minister for Justice and Defence Helen McEntee joins Greg down the line. They discuss key government investments in defense infrastructure, personnel retention, and the ongoing national debate surrounding Ireland’s traditional “Triple Lock” mechanism for overseas military deployments.
👑 The 59th Mary From Dungloe International Festival: In our dedicated second hour, we turn our spotlight to West Donegal as excitement builds for the crowning of the 2026 Mary From Dungloe this coming Sunday:
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Meet the 2026 Contestants: We chat with the inspirational young women competing for this year’s title, representing Irish communities from across Donegal, Ireland, and around the world.
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Reigning Royalty: 2025 winner Ellie Ward reflects on her unforgettable year representing the festival, while Little Miss Mary Cora McHugh drops in to share her highlights from the festivities.
🏨 Live Broadcast Reminder: Don’t forget—Greg and the team will be broadcasting live from the heart of the festival at Sweeney’s Hotel in Dungloe this coming Friday!
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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