CIF meets with DCC officials to discuss closer collaboration

The Regional Director of the Construction Industry Federation says strong partnerships between builders and Donegal County Council will be vital to ensure that the county’s housing and infrastructure needs can be addressed.

Justin Molloy was speaking after a meeting earlier this month between the members of the CIF’s Donegal branch and officials from Donegal County Council.

Mr Molloy says they discussed how the federation and the council can work collaboratively to help deliver the vital infrastructure and housing projects that are so important to the future growth and prosperity of Donegal……………..