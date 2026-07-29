Go Visit Inishowen launches new video campaign to attract more visitors

Go Visit Inishowen has launched a new series of professionally produced promotional videos designed to showcase the unique tourism offering of the Inishowen Peninsula to visitors at home and overseas.

The new video collection features five individual productions intended to captures the breadth and variety of what Inishowen has to offer visitors.

Manager Niall McCaughan says there is no better way to capture the spirit and atmosphere of Inishowen than through strong, engaging visual content………

The first of five videos has now been posted on YouTube. You can view it HERE

Release in full –

New Videos Showcase Inishowen’s Unique Tourism Offering

Go Visit Inishowen has launched a new series of professionally produced promotional videos designed to showcase the unique tourism offering of the Inishowen Peninsula to visitors at home and overseas.

The new video collection features five individual productions focusing on some of the key experiences that make Inishowen such a special destination – Heritage, Hillwalking, Beaches, and Arts & Crafts – alongside a longer general promotional video which captures the breadth and variety of what Inishowen has to offer visitors. Over the next few weeks, the videos will be posted on Social Media, with the first video focusing on Heritage, already posted in the last week, https://youtu.be/ukks-1HxrlU .

The project was kindly funded through the Donegal County Council Development Fund Initiative 2026, supporting Go Visit Inishowen’s ongoing efforts to raise the profile of the peninsula and promote it as a must-visit destination along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

Over the past year, the rejuvenated Go Visit Inishowen team, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), has significantly increased its promotional activity and engagement with both the tourism trade and the public.

This work has included the development of a new-format visitor guide, new printed walking and trail guides, a refreshed website, increased social media activity, attendance at tourism trade shows and a range of marketing initiatives designed to promote the region and support local tourism businesses.

The new videos represent the next stage in this work, providing a dynamic and visually engaging way to showcase the character, landscape and experiences of Inishowen.

Speaking about the project, Niall McCaughan, Manager of Go Visit Inishowen, said:

“There is no better way to capture the spirit and atmosphere of Inishowen than through strong, engaging visual content. We are incredibly fortunate to have such an outstanding tourism product right here on our doorstep, from our spectacular beaches and dramatic landscapes to our rich heritage and the creativity of our local arts and crafts community.

These new videos give visitors an immediate taste of what Inishowen has to offer. They are designed to inspire people to explore the peninsula, stay longer and discover the many experiences available throughout the region.

We are very grateful for the support provided through Donegal County Council’s Development Fund Initiative 2026, which has made this project possible, as well as Brendan McCallion of Reelality Productions for beautifully producing them, and finally the various attractions and locations featured in them. The videos will be a valuable promotional asset for Go Visit Inishowen and for the wider tourism industry in the region.”

The short-form videos, approximately 30-90 seconds in length, will be integrated across the Go Visit Inishowen digital platforms and used alongside the organisation’s new digital trail guides. They will also feature prominently across social media channels, helping the organisation reach new audiences and showcase Inishowen’s tourism offering in a format that is highly suited to today’s digital visitor.

The videos will also provide an enhanced promotional tool for Go Visit Inishowen when attending tourism trade shows and events across Ireland. The project also supports the wider ambition of promoting Inishowen as a destination with a diverse range of experiences, encouraging visitors to explore beyond the peninsula’s best-known attractions and discover its wealth of heritage, outdoor activities, coastline, creative industries and local tourism businesses.