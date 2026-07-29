Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

McClean, Olayinka & new signing Foster-Lyons looking forward to Derry City’s return leg against Rijeka

Patrick McClean

HNK Rijeka are the visitors to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier with Derry City.

The Croatians lead 1-0 ahead of tomorrow’s return leg.

Martin Holmes has been speaking to a number of Derry City players in the lead up to tomorrow night’s fixture.

Firstly, here’s the experienced Patrick McClean who says the team will go into the game “full of confidence”…

 

James Olayinka has been in good form for Derry this season.

He says competing in Europe presents a slightly different prospect than competing in the League Of Ireland…

 

New signing Brooklyn Foster-Lyons is eager to get started.

Foster-Lyons has represented England at underage level and came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal road policing chief welcomes tougher e-scooter laws

29 July 2026
The athru project
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign calls for Minister for Women’s Health and Safety in NI

29 July 2026
Glen hansard
News, Top Stories

Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

29 July 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Garda road safety operation launched ahead of bank holiday weekend

29 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

e scooter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal road policing chief welcomes tougher e-scooter laws

29 July 2026
The athru project
News, Audio, Top Stories

Campaign calls for Minister for Women’s Health and Safety in NI

29 July 2026
Glen hansard
News, Top Stories

Glen Hansard dead aged 56 following crash in Dublin

29 July 2026
garda road policing unit
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Garda road safety operation launched ahead of bank holiday weekend

29 July 2026
PSNI
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigates hate-motivated criminal damage incidents in Eglinton

29 July 2026
jeffrey donaldson
News, Top Stories

Women charged for breach of anonymity in Donaldson court case

29 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube