McClean, Olayinka & new signing Foster-Lyons looking forward to Derry City’s return leg against Rijeka

HNK Rijeka are the visitors to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium this Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifier with Derry City.

The Croatians lead 1-0 ahead of tomorrow’s return leg.

Martin Holmes has been speaking to a number of Derry City players in the lead up to tomorrow night’s fixture.

Firstly, here’s the experienced Patrick McClean who says the team will go into the game “full of confidence”…

James Olayinka has been in good form for Derry this season.

He says competing in Europe presents a slightly different prospect than competing in the League Of Ireland…

New signing Brooklyn Foster-Lyons is eager to get started.

Foster-Lyons has represented England at underage level and came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy…