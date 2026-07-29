The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 29/07/2026

Today we address island emergency service concerns, proactive policing measures for coastal summer crowds, medical insights on weight loss treatments, and a remarkable piece of living agricultural history in-studio.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily look at the front pages, tracking the leading local and national headlines breaking across the newspapers today.

☕ Putting the Kettle On with Daniel & Majella: Following their special fundraising event yesterday in aid of Relay for Life Donegal, Donna-Marie Doherty joins Greg in-studio. Having spent the day at the home of Daniel and Majella O’Donnell for their Boil a Kettle drive, Donna-Marie presents a special radio feature capturing the warmth, community spirit, and incredible generosity on display.

🚒 Aranmore Fire Service Concerns: Fears remain over the future of fire safety provision on Aranmore Island. Recently retired retained (paid) firefighter John Boyle joins the program to strongly dispute official claims that the island’s fire service is not being downgraded or reduced, outlining the real-world operational challenges facing the local crew.

🌲 Wildfires & Air Quality Warnings: Air quality and environmental policy specialist Dr. Ciara Steele discusses the devastating summer wildfires burning across France and Portugal. She highlights how atmospheric smoke and fine particulate matter travel vast distances, serving as a stark reminder of the critical importance of clean indoor air and the hidden dangers of polluted air on human respiratory health.

🏥 Progress on Letterkenny Surgical Hub: Independent Councillor Declan Meehan reflects on positive movement and key planning milestones regarding the long-awaited surgical hub at Letterkenny University Hospital, discussing how the facility will help tackle waiting lists for patients across the county.

🚨 Preventing Downings Gridlock: Following the severe anti-social behavior and traffic chaos seen over the weekend of July 12th, Cllr Declan Meehan outlines the specific security, infrastructure, and policing measures being put in place by the Council and Gardaí this weekend to ensure Downings remains safe and accessible for residents and visitors.

💊 Weight Loss Injections & Hair Loss: Dr. Arsalan Shahid, who recently opened the Éire Consultants and Family Clinic on Lower Main Street in Letterkenny, joins Greg to discuss metabolic health and weight management. Dr. Shahid breaks down clinical links connecting rapid weight loss from popular GLP-1 weight-loss injections to temporary hair thinning (telogen effluvium), offering medical advice on how patients can manage the side effect.

🥔 Gardening & The Return of the Famine Potato: Resident gardening expert Paul McLaughlin is in-studio taking calls and answering all your gardening queries. Plus, Paul brings in a truly extraordinary exhibit—a live specimen of the Irish Lumper potato. Once thought to be functionally extinct following the Great Famine of the 1840s, Paul explains how this historically significant heirloom spud has been preserved and cultivated.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: