Thursday September 17th confirmed as #LoveDonegalDay

Donegal County Council has confirmed that this year’s #LoveDonegal Day will take place on Thursday, 17 September 2026.
The initiative is intended to bring together communities, businesses, schools, organisations and members of the Donegal Diaspora to celebrate the people, places, culture and community spirit that make Donegal so special.
Now in its seventh consecutive year, the #LoveDonegal initiative encourages everyone with a connection to Donegal to share their pride in the county and showcase the many reasons they love Donegal as a place to live, work, visit and call home.
The day is intended to shine a spotlight on the very best of the county and the people who make it such a unique place by getting people to use the tags LoveDonegal and DúnnanGallAbú on pictures and social media posts on September 17th.
Love Donegal Day is part of Donegal County Council’s ongoing place branding and promotional activities through Donegal.ie, helping to showcase Donegal as a world-class place to live, work, invest, and explore.
The initiative is coordinated by the Economic Development Division of Donegal County Council. Last year’s #LoveDonegal campaign was the most successful to date, reaching an incredible 109 million people worldwide, climbing to 146.7 million over the weekend.
Celebrate #LoveDonegal Day 2026 on 17th September 2026
This year’s #LoveDonegal Day will take place on Thursday, 17 September 2026, bringing together communities, businesses, schools, organisations and members of the Donegal Diaspora to celebrate the people, places, culture and community spirit that make Donegal so special.
Now in its seventh consecutive year, the initiative encourages everyone with a connection to Donegal to share their pride in the county and showcase the many reasons they love Donegal as a place to live, work, visit and call home.
From its breathtaking landscapes and vibrant towns to its thriving businesses, rich cultural heritage and welcoming communities, #LoveDonegal Day shines a spotlight on the very best of the county and the people who make it such a unique place.
#LoveDonegal Day 2026 is part of Donegal County Council’s ongoing place branding and promotional activities through Donegal.ie, helping to showcase Donegal as a world-class place to live, work, invest, and explore. The initiative is coordinated by the Economic Development Division of Donegal County Council. Last year’s #LoveDonegal campaign was the most successful to date, reaching an incredible 109 million people worldwide, and climbing to 146.7 million over the weekend.
Speaking about the initiative, Cathaoirleach Gary Doherty believes, “Love Donegal Day is about celebrating everything that makes our county extraordinary. It is an opportunity to recognise the achievements of our communities, support local businesses, celebrate our culture and heritage, and reconnect with the people and places that mean so much to us. Whether you live in Donegal or are part of our global family, I encourage everyone to join us in sharing their Donegal Story.”
The organisers are encouraging participation from all sectors, including community groups, sporting organisations, schools, artists, businesses and public services. By coming together, #LoveDonegal Day aims to foster a strong sense of pride and belonging while promoting Donegal as a place of opportunity, creativity and innovation.
In the lead-up to and on the day itself, individuals and organisations are encouraged to share stories, photographs, videos and messages celebrating Donegal across social media using the hashtags #LoveDonegal and #DúnnanGallAbú. Whether you live locally, are part of the Donegal diaspora, or simply have a love for Donegal, there are many ways to get involved and show your support.
For more information on how to participate, visit www.donegal.ie/lovedonegal or follow @Donegal_ie on social media.