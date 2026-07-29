Thursday September 17th confirmed as #LoveDonegalDay

Donegal County Council has confirmed that this year’s #LoveDonegal Day will take place on Thursday, 17 September 2026.

The initiative is intended to bring together communities, businesses, schools, organisations and members of the Donegal Diaspora to celebrate the people, places, culture and community spirit that make Donegal so special.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the #LoveDonegal initiative encourages everyone with a connection to Donegal to share their pride in the county and showcase the many reasons they love Donegal as a place to live, work, visit and call home.

The day is intended to shine a spotlight on the very best of the county and the people who make it such a unique place by getting people to use the tags LoveDonegal and DúnnanGallAbú on pictures and social media posts on September 17th.

Love Donegal Day is part of Donegal County Council’s ongoing place branding and promotional activities through Donegal.ie, helping to showcase Donegal as a world-class place to live, work, invest, and explore.

The initiative is coordinated by the Economic Development Division of Donegal County Council. Last year’s #LoveDonegal campaign was the most successful to date, reaching an incredible 109 million people worldwide, climbing to 146.7 million over the weekend.

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