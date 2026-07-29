Weather Forecast, 29th June, 2026

This morning will be cloudy with rain, turning persistent or heavy for a time.
This afternoon Rain will clear to the south.
Sunny spells and isolated showers will follow. Highest temperatures of 18 degrees with light west to southwest breezes.
This morning will be cloudy with rain, turning persistent or heavy for a time.
This afternoon Rain will clear to the south.
Sunny spells and isolated showers will follow. Highest temperatures of 18 degrees with light west to southwest breezes.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland