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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Cross border water deal on the cards for Pettigo – Naughton

Uisce Eireann has confirmed it will shortly begin discussions with NI Water regarding the possibility of a cross-border water connection to service Pettigo.

Welcoming the confirmation, Councillor Michael Naughton says it’s positive development, and an important step in exploring all options to secure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the community.

He says Pettigo’s waste management system also serves neighbouring areas of Fermanagh, and a reciprocal water deal would make sense.

Cllr Naughton says he initially contacted NI Water himself, and the response has been positive……….

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