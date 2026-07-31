Cross border water deal on the cards for Pettigo – Naughton

Uisce Eireann has confirmed it will shortly begin discussions with NI Water regarding the possibility of a cross-border water connection to service Pettigo.

Welcoming the confirmation, Councillor Michael Naughton says it’s positive development, and an important step in exploring all options to secure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the community.

He says Pettigo’s waste management system also serves neighbouring areas of Fermanagh, and a reciprocal water deal would make sense.

Cllr Naughton says he initially contacted NI Water himself, and the response has been positive……….