Inishowen Cllr raises concerns over new nicotine sales rules

An Inishowen Cllr has raised concerns about new licensing requirements for shops selling cigarettes and vaping products.

From Sunday, retailers selling both products will be required to pay an annual licence fee of €1,800.

Those who continue selling cigarettes or vapes without a licence could face a fine of up to €4,000 or a six-month prison sentence.

One business in Malin Head has already decided to stop selling the products as a result of the new rules.

Cllr Ali Farren says the measures will place additional pressure on rural retailers and could contribute to the loss of local businesses.

The 100% Redress representative also rejects the argument that licensing will make smoking less attractive: