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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man injured during aggravated burglary in Limavady

A man’s been injured in an aggravated burglary in Limavady in the early hours of this morning.

Police say that shortly after three am, they received reports that a man gained entry to a house in the Greystone Road area and demanded that the male occupant hand over his wallet.

It was reported that he then kicked the occupant and struck his leg with a metal pole, before grabbing his car keys and wallet and making off from the property.

The suspect was described as being tall and of a heavy build, with his face covered, and dressed in a green coat.

The occupant sustained a leg injury as a result of the incident.

The PSNI say their enquiries are ongoing, and they’re urging anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who has information about the incident to contact them.

 

 

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