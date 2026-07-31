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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Doubles on the double for Donegal jockeys at Goodwood and Newcastle

It’s been an afternoon of doubles for Donegal jockeys.

It was certainly a case of Glorious Goodwood living up its name today for Dylan Browne who had a 15/1 double, firstly on the 11/4 favourite Defiantly in the Coral Goodwood Handicap and then on the 3/1 favourite Galen, both for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien. That’s 13 wins in the last 14 days for the Donegal jockey.

Meanwhile, at Newcastle, Oisin Orr was victorious on the 9/2 Jamaican Storm for Bryan Smart, and was back in the winners enclosure after success on the 9/1 Coramento for Ray Craggs. He also had two seconds and a third.

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