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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Finn Harps remain bottom after fourth consecutive defeat

Finn Harps suffered their fourth consecutive defeat on tonight, falling 3-0 to league leaders Cork City at Finn Park in Patrick McEleney’s first game at the helm.

The hosts managed to frustrate the Leesiders for much of the contest, but City broke the deadlock in the 67th minute when an own goal from Joel Bradley Walsh put the visitors ahead.

Former Harps striker Ruairí Keating doubled Cork’s lead in the 89th minute, before young talent Cillian Murphy added a third in injury time to seal a convincing victory for the league leaders.

The result leaves Harps four points adrift of Treaty United in ninth place, following Treaty’s defeat to Longford Town, who are Harps’ next opponents.

Highland Radio Sport’s Diarmaid Doherty provided his match summary:

Tonight’s other results:

Athlone Town 0-0 UCD
Bray Wanderers 0-4 Kerry FC
Cobh Ramblers 1-0 Wexford FC
Treaty United 0-1 Longford Town

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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