‘I can’t fault their effort’ – McEleney reflects on Cork City defeat

There was no ‘new manager bounce’ for Finn Harps tonight as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Cork City at Finn Park.

The Leesiders found little joy against a resilient Harps setup during a tightly contested opening hour, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 67th minute via an own goal from Joel Bradley Walsh.

Cork then wrapped up the points with two late goals in quick succession, courtesy of former Harps striker Ruairí Keating and youngster Cillian Murphy.

Following the defeat, new interim manager Patrick McEleney gave his reaction to Highland Radio Sport’s Diarmaid Doherty: