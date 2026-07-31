Emergency response doctor makes impassioned plea for better driving on Irish roads

A Doctor with the emergency response charity ‘CRlTICAL’ says there is a real risk of deaths on Irish roads over the August Bank Holiday weekend unless drivers change their behaviour and take fewer risks while in their vehicles.

Dr Gerry Lane says road traffic collisions accounted for more than half of all trauma callouts attended by CRITICAL’s volunteers during the first six months of 2026.

In total, the charity’s volunteers responded to 1,317 incidents during the first six months of the year, 109 of them in Donegal.

Dr Gerry Lane says while the number of deaths on the road is rightly highlighted, injuries sustained in collisions can be catastrophic……………

You can listen to the full interview here –

CRITICAL release in full –

MORE THAN HALF OF EMERGENCY TRAUMA CALLOUTS INVOLVE ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISIONS