HIQA publishes reports following nursing home inspections in Letterkenny and Laghey

HIQA has published reports following inspections at two nursing homes in Donegal.

There were 29 residents at Archview Lodge Nursing home in Letterkenny when it was inspected in February.

Three non-compliances were recorded in the areas of Governance and Management, Premises, and Infection Control.

The report contains a response from management detailing how the issues identified are being addressed.

You can access the full Archview Lodge report HERE

Meanwhile, there were 45 residents at Aras Mhic Suibhne in Laghey when it was inspected in April. It was found to be fully compliant with every regulation.

You can view the full Aras Mhic Suibhne report HERE