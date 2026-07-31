Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

615 admitted without a bed at LUH in July

Over 10,300 people were treated on trolleys or other inappropriate spaces in hospitals in the month of July.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it’s the first July on record to exceed 10,000.

Letterkenny University Hospital recorded the sixth-highest figure in the State during July, with 615 patients admitted to the hospital without an available bed.

Throughout the month, the HSE issued several statements urging people to consider alternative care options due to sustained pressure on the Emergency Department at LUH.

Sligo University Hospital ranked fourth in the latest figures released today, with 800 patients treated in inappropriate settings during July.

The INMO has warned that the figures represent a “significant red flag” ahead of the winter period.

The union also said members are feeling undervalued and underappreciated due to the lack of progress on a new public sector pay agreement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-07-31 143929
News, Top Stories

44 adults homeless in Donegal

31 July 2026
erne roundabout
Top Stories, News

Woman remains critical after serious Ballyshannon crash

31 July 2026
lyra-mckee-journalist
News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal for information in Lyra McKee murder investigation

31 July 2026
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports following nursing home inspections in Letterkenny and Laghey

31 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-07-31 143929
News, Top Stories

44 adults homeless in Donegal

31 July 2026
erne roundabout
Top Stories, News

Woman remains critical after serious Ballyshannon crash

31 July 2026
lyra-mckee-journalist
News, Top Stories

Fresh appeal for information in Lyra McKee murder investigation

31 July 2026
HIQA
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes reports following nursing home inspections in Letterkenny and Laghey

31 July 2026
letterkenny university hospital
News, Top Stories

615 admitted without a bed at LUH in July

31 July 2026
gerrylane
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency response doctor makes impassioned plea for better driving on Irish roads

31 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube