615 admitted without a bed at LUH in July

Over 10,300 people were treated on trolleys or other inappropriate spaces in hospitals in the month of July.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it’s the first July on record to exceed 10,000.

Letterkenny University Hospital recorded the sixth-highest figure in the State during July, with 615 patients admitted to the hospital without an available bed.

Throughout the month, the HSE issued several statements urging people to consider alternative care options due to sustained pressure on the Emergency Department at LUH.

Sligo University Hospital ranked fourth in the latest figures released today, with 800 patients treated in inappropriate settings during July.

The INMO has warned that the figures represent a “significant red flag” ahead of the winter period.

The union also said members are feeling undervalued and underappreciated due to the lack of progress on a new public sector pay agreement.