Police appealing for information after four vehicles stolen in Derry

Police in Derry are asking vehicle owners to be vigilant after four cars were reported stolen overnight on Saturday.

Two of the vehicles were stolen from the city, while two were stolen from Claudy village.

A silver Kia Venga was stolen from Mansfield Grove, in the Cityside area and it was last seen heading towards Dungiven at around 1am.

A silver BMW 320D was taken from Clon Elagh following a burglary in which the vehicle keys were stolen.

It was last seen by the householder at around 3am, and it was seen travelling towards Buncrana at around 3.30am.

Meanwhile, a grey Jaguar XF was taken from the Cregglea area of Claudy, last seen by the owner at around 9pm, and was located by colleagues from An Garda Siochana totally burnt out, in Burt, Co. Donegal, at around 2pm.

Finally, a black Audi Q7 was taken from the Braefield area of the village, last seen at around 10pm.

The vehicle was driven dangerously back and forth over the border throughout the night and into this afternoon, pursued by officers from both the Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Siochana.

The vehicle was eventually discovered burnt out in the Mullennan Road area at around 6pm.

Police say they believe the two thefts in Claudy are linked and a further link to the thefts in the city is just one line of enquiry we are exploring.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.