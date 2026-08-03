Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Police appealing for information after four vehicles stolen in Derry

Police in Derry are asking vehicle owners to be vigilant after four cars were reported stolen overnight on Saturday.

Two of the vehicles were stolen from the city, while two were stolen from Claudy village.

A silver Kia Venga was stolen from Mansfield Grove, in the Cityside area and it was last seen heading towards Dungiven at around 1am.

A silver BMW 320D was taken from Clon Elagh following a burglary in which the vehicle keys were stolen.

It was last seen by the householder at around 3am, and it was seen travelling towards Buncrana at around 3.30am.

Meanwhile, a grey Jaguar XF was taken from the Cregglea area of Claudy, last seen by the owner at around 9pm, and was located by colleagues from An Garda Siochana totally burnt out, in Burt, Co. Donegal, at around 2pm.

Finally, a black Audi Q7 was taken from the Braefield area of the village, last seen at around 10pm.

The vehicle was driven dangerously back and forth over the border throughout the night and into this afternoon, pursued by officers from both the Police Service of Northern Ireland and An Garda Siochana.

The vehicle was eventually discovered burnt out in the Mullennan Road area at around 6pm.

Police say they believe the two thefts in Claudy are linked and a further link to the thefts in the city is just one line of enquiry we are exploring.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Obit Template - 2026-08-03T170811.365
News, Top Stories

Donegal man who died after Cork drowning incident to be laid to rest on Wednesday

3 August 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after four vehicles stolen in Derry

3 August 2026
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Rescue 118 called in to assist in Downings rescue effort

3 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

R232 reopens following fatal road traffic collision as Gardaí appeal for information

3 August 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Obit Template - 2026-08-03T170811.365
News, Top Stories

Donegal man who died after Cork drowning incident to be laid to rest on Wednesday

3 August 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information after four vehicles stolen in Derry

3 August 2026
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Rescue 118 called in to assist in Downings rescue effort

3 August 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

R232 reopens following fatal road traffic collision as Gardaí appeal for information

3 August 2026
Screenshot 2026-08-02 181323
News, Audio, Top Stories

Google Maps route sparks renewed calls to ease Knockers Corner bend

3 August 2026
candle-lights-burning-flames-fire-600nw-2342707231
News, Top Stories

Young Man Dies, Female Passenger Seriously Injured in Fatal Donegal RTC

3 August 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube