Gardai renew appeals for information on three road collisions in Donegal

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information on a number of collisions in the county over recent days, one of them fatal.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Garda Gerard McNamee requested information or dash cam footage regarding collisions at Cherrymount, Ballyshannon on Saturday afternoon, and Coxtown, Laghey yesterday.

He began with an appeal for information on a fatal collision near Termon on Friday afternoon last……………

Further details –

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

following a three-vehicle collision on the

N3 at Cherrymount, Ballyshannon at

approximately 2.10pm on Saturday the 8 th

of August.

A woman aged in her 20’s was

transported to Sligo University Hospital to

receive treatment for injuries which are

believed to be non-life threatening in

nature. A man in his 40’s, who was

travelling in a separate vehicle was

treated at the scene as a precaution. A

woman in her 60’s, who was travelling in

another vehicle was also treated at the

scene as a precaution.



Gardaí are appealing to any road users

who may have dash-cam footage from

that area to make the footage available to

investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to

contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on

(071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential

Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda

station.

– Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in

connection with a two vehicle road traffic

collision that occurred on Monday the 10 th

of August at approx. 1.50pm at Coxtown,

Laghey. The collision occurred between a

motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist

was transferred to Sligo University

Hospital to receive treatment for his

injuries. No other injuries were reported.

We appeal to any road users who may have

dash-cam footage from that area to make

the footage available to investigating

Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact

Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985

8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800

666 111, or any Garda station.

–Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

following a fatal road traffic collision that

occurred on the N56 in Termon, Co.

Donegal at approximately 4.30pm on

Friday the 7th of August.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60’s, was

pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her

30’s, was conveyed to Letterkenny University

Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may

have witnessed this collision to come

forward.

Road users who were travelling on the N56

between the Lagoon Restaurant &

Guesthouse and Creeslough between 4pm

and 5pm on Friday the 7th of August and who

may have camera footage (including dash-

cam) are asked to make it available to

investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to

contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 915

3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800

666 111, or any Garda station.