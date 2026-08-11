Gardai renew appeals for information on three road collisions in Donegal

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for information on a number of collisions in the county over recent days, one of them fatal.
On today’s Greg Hughes Show, Garda Gerard McNamee requested information or dash cam footage regarding collisions at Cherrymount, Ballyshannon on Saturday afternoon, and Coxtown, Laghey yesterday.
He began with an appeal for information on a fatal collision near Termon on Friday afternoon last……………
Further details –
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses
following a three-vehicle collision on the
N3 at Cherrymount, Ballyshannon at
approximately 2.10pm on Saturday the 8 th
of August.
A woman aged in her 20’s was
transported to Sligo University Hospital to
receive treatment for injuries which are
believed to be non-life threatening in
nature. A man in his 40’s, who was
travelling in a separate vehicle was
treated at the scene as a precaution. A
woman in her 60’s, who was travelling in
another vehicle was also treated at the
scene as a precaution.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users
who may have dash-cam footage from
that area to make the footage available to
investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on
(071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential
Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda
station.
– Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in
connection with a two vehicle road traffic
collision that occurred on Monday the 10 th
of August at approx. 1.50pm at Coxtown,
Laghey. The collision occurred between a
motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist
was transferred to Sligo University
Hospital to receive treatment for his
injuries. No other injuries were reported.
We appeal to any road users who may have
dash-cam footage from that area to make
the footage available to investigating
Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985
8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800
666 111, or any Garda station.
–Gardaí are appealing for witnesses
following a fatal road traffic collision that
occurred on the N56 in Termon, Co.
Donegal at approximately 4.30pm on
Friday the 7th of August.
The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60’s, was
pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the car, a woman aged in her
30’s, was conveyed to Letterkenny University
Hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may
have witnessed this collision to come
forward.
Road users who were travelling on the N56
between the Lagoon Restaurant &
Guesthouse and Creeslough between 4pm
and 5pm on Friday the 7th of August and who
may have camera footage (including dash-
cam) are asked to make it available to
investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 915
3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800
666 111, or any Garda station.