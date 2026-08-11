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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Man arrested at early morning PSNI checkpoint on the Glenshane Road in Derry

Police in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of drugs-related offences following a vehicle stop and search in the Glenshane Road area in the early hours of this morning.

Local police, along with members of the Armed Response Unit, were conducting a routine vehicle checkpoint on the A6 at around 2am. They say one of the vehicles stopped was driven by a man wanted by police in relation to a number of drugs-related offences.

The 37-year-old was subsequently arrested in relation to these and, following a search of his vehicle, officers say they located a quantity of Class A, B and C controlled drugs, which were seized, along with two mobile phones.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police say they are committed to tackling the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply, and are encouraging anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact them.

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