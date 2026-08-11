Investigations into multiple attempted car thefts in Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for information in connection with the attempted theft of a silver Toyota Vitz from the carpark at St. Conal’s Hospital, Letterkenny on Wednesday last between 8.45am and 5pm.

They say the owner of the car returned to discover that the cowling had been ripped open and damage had been caused to the ignition barrel.

Those who may have witnessed suspicious activity are urged to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

On Friday last there was a second attempted theft of a silver Toyota Vitz from the Pearse Road in Letterkenny.

This occurred between the hours of midnight and 11am.

Gardaí say the driver’s side window of the car had been smashed and damage was caused to the ignition.

Those with relevant information or who witnessed suspicious activity on each incident are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.