The Greg Hughes Show | Tuesday | 11/08/2026

Today we pay tribute to a true Donegal GAA legend following a tragic loss, explore proposed tax reforms for overtime workers, get expert stargazing tips for an upcoming solar eclipse, and hear a stark fire safety warning from a local photographer.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the show with a look at the front pages and main headlines breaking across the newspapers today.
💚 Tributes to Donegal Legend James McHugh: The county is in mourning following the tragic death of 1992 All-Ireland winning hero James McHugh in a road collision in County Cavan.
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1992 Captain Remembers: His close friend and 1992 All-Ireland winning captain, Cllr Anthony Molloy, joins us to share heartfelt memories of James both on and off the pitch.
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Donegal GAA Reaction: Chairperson of Donegal GAA Mary Coughlan pays tribute to James’ immense legacy, his dedication to his club Kilcar, and his enduring impact on Gaelic games across the county.
🚭 Smoke-Free Generation Bill: Deputy Malcolm Byrne discusses his ambitious Smoke-Free Generation legislation as he seeks to progress it through the Dáil, aiming to gradually phase out the sale of tobacco products to future generations.
🌒 A Look to the Skies: Astronomy Ireland’s David Moore joins Greg to preview tomorrow’s deep solar eclipse, giving listeners advice on the best viewing times, locations, and how to safely observe the astronomical phenomenon.
💰 Tax Relief on Overtime Proposed: Independent Deputy Michael Healy-Rae outlines his new pre-budget submission, which calls for reducing tax on overtime work to a flat rate of 20%. Callers, including listener Michael, join the conversation in broad agreement that the move would encourage workers and ease cost-of-living pressures.
👮 Community Garda Information: Garda Gerard McNamee delivers this week’s update, issuing appeals following a series of recent road traffic collisions across the region. He also offers essential crime prevention advice for owners of Japanese import cars following a recent spike in thefts and break-ins targeting those models.
📷 Fire Safety Warning & Honoring Izzy: Falcarragh photographer James O’Donnell is in-studio with a dramatic personal warning after a discarded medical inhaler caused a severe explosion in his open fire with near-tragic consequences. James also fondly remembers his beloved, world-famous dog Izzy and introduces his memorial calendar for 2027.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
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