Launch of Heritage Week taking place today

A week of celebrations is about to get underway with today’s launch of National Heritage Week.

Free events will be taking place throughout the country, with dozens of registered events in Donegal.

The weeek is being launched at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, with this year’s theme ‘Heritage at risk’ shining a spotlight on structures and traditions which are under threat.

The Head of Communications and Public Affairs with the Heritage Council is Pearse O’Caoimh……..…….

Details of the Donegal events are available HERE