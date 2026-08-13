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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Highland Radio once again has the highest market share of any radio station in the country

New listenership figures have strengthened Highland Radio’s position as the North West’s most listened to radio station.

The latest JNLR/Ipsos report published this afternoon shows that 94,000 people listen to Highland Radio at least once a week, with 63,000 people tuning in every day. That represents over 52% of Donegal’s adult population.

The station’s market share, a key indicator for advertisers, remains the highest in the country at 61%.

Management at the station say this reinforces Highland Radio’s position as the trusted and preferred radio station across the North West.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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