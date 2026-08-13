HSE warns Emergency Department at LUH is “extremely busy” this week

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy today, with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

Yesterday, management say there were 94 attendances at the ED. Similarly high numbers of patients have been attending the Emergency Department on Monday and Tuesday with 200 and 192 respectively. As a result, elective surgeries have been deferred, with urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being prioritised.

As of this morning at 9.30, management say there were are 56 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department awaiting admission, with all escalation and surge areas are at capacity.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times as those patients who are more acutely unwell will be seen first.

The hospital is implementing all possible measures to improve patient flow and reduce delays in the Emergency Department and is asking the public to consider all available healthcare options before attending. Everyone who presents will be treated, with priority given to those who are seriously ill or injured. Patients who do not require urgent care unfortunately may experience longer waiting times.

All available beds in the hospital are in use including the use of additional surge areas. Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

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Statement in full –

Media Statement

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with long wait times in the Emergency Department

13 August 2026

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

Yesterday, Wednesday, 12 August Letterkenny University Hospital had 194 attendances at the ED. Similarly high numbers of patients have been attending the Emergency Department on Monday and Tuesday with 200 and 192 respectively.

As of this morning at 9.30am, there are 56 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department awaiting admission and all escalation and surge areas are at capacity.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times as those patients who are more acutely unwell will be seen first.

The hospital is implementing all possible measures to improve patient flow and reduce delays in the Emergency Department and is asking the public to consider all available healthcare options before attending. Everyone who presents will be treated, with priority given to those who are seriously ill or injured. Patients who do not require urgent care unfortunately may experience longer waiting times.

All available beds in the hospital are in use including the use of additional surge areas. Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Due to these ongoing pressures and the lack of bed capacity, elective surgeries have been deferred. Urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being prioritised. Patients will be contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. For non-urgent conditions please attend your GP in the first instance and please consider all care options.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

Community pharmacists provide expert advice and over-the-counter treatments for a wide range of minor illnesses. In addition to this expert advice, a new service is available which allows pharmacists to supply prescription-only medication without the need to see a GP. The following common conditions can be treated under the Common Conditions Service; allergic rhinitis, cold sores, conjunctivitis, impetigo, oral thrush, shingles, cystitis (uncomplicated urinary tract infection), vaginal thrush. Information about the scheme is available on the HSE website here.