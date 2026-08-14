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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Bronze for McSharry in 200m breaststroke

Mona McSharry says it was a “bit of a relief” to hold on for a bronze medal at the European Acquatics Championships this evening.

The Sligo swimmer, who trains out of Marlin’s Swim Club in Ballyshannon, was third in a dramatic close finish in the 200-m breaststroke final in Paris.

It’s McSharry’s second medal of the week, having also claimed silver in the 100 metres breaststroke final on Wednesday.

The Olympics bronze medallaist told Swim Ireland that she wasn’t confident of another successful race after her semi-final performance…

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