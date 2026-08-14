Derry City defeat UCD to progress in FAI Cup

Derry City have beaten UCD 2-1 in the FAI Cup Round of 16 at Belfield this evening.

Michael Duffy had the visitors ahead on just 7 minutes but the students weren’t behind for long as Louis Dignam equalised just 10 minutes later.

Tyler Smith got Derry’s noses back in front just after the hour-mark and that is how it remained.

In the other last-16 ties this evening, Galway United v Bray Wanderers has gone to extra time after finishing 1-1 and Waterford beat Athlone Town 2-1.

Tomorrow sees the meeting of Sligo Rovers and Kerry, Dundalk face Castlebar Celtic and Drogheda United take on College Corinthians.

On Sunday, St. Patrick’s play Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians take on Longford Town.