New project to provide free hot water to Inishowen

Perigus Energy have announced a new partnership with charity Energy Cloud.

This partnership aims to provide up to 40 homes in Inishowen with free hot water.

With backing from the Perigus Energy Community Benefit fund, Energy Cloud and Donegal County Council will install smart immersion devices in homes which use surplus electricity from wind farms.

10 devices have already been installed as part of the initiative.

Community Liason with Perigus Energy, Nadine O’Sullivan says it is positive to have support from multiple stakeholders: