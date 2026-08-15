Brendan Boyce reflects on brilliant Race-Walking career after announcing retirement

Donegal Race Walker Brendan Boyce has officially called time on an incredible international career, having represented Ireland at three Olympic Games and competed at the highest level of the sport for more than a decade.

From his early days in Milford to the Olympic stage, Brendan has been one of Ireland’s leading race walkers, collecting major international experience and creating plenty of memorable moments along the way.

Brendan joined Mark Gallagher on Saturday Sport this afternoon to reflect on his career, the highlights, the challenges and his decision to finally hang up his racing shoes…