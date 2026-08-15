Finn Harps confirm departures of Alex Fanle & Nathan Lumingo

Finn Harps have confirmed the departures of Alex Fanle and Nathan Lumingo.
Both players joined Harps before the start of the 2026 First Division campaign.
Fanle made 25 league appearances for the club with Lumingo featuring in 24 games.
Finn Harps have confirmed the departures of Alex Fanle and Nathan Lumingo.
Both players joined Harps before the start of the 2026 First Division campaign.
Fanle made 25 league appearances for the club with Lumingo featuring in 24 games.
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