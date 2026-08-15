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The Outlet

Mark English presented with European Championship Gold medal

Photo: Athletics Ireland

Mark English was presented with his Gold medal from the European Championships on Friday night.

The Letterkenny native won gold in the 800 metres in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Finn Valley athlete claimed victory in a time of 1 minute 45.26 seconds and became the first Irishman to win a European championship gold medal.

After the presentation English told Athletics Ireland “to do it for Letterkenny, for my club Finn Valley, for my county Donegal and my country Ireland, it’s an amazing experience, to come away with the gold medal”

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