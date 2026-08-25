Browne McMonagle hospitalised after fall at Bellewstown

Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after a bad fall at the Bellewstown meeting.

Last year’s Champion Jockey was riding the Joseph O’Brien-trained Mosel in the opening race when the filly slipped and unseated the Donegal man in a nasty looking incident.

Dylan was taken to Drogheda Hospital and was said to be conscious and moving as the ambulance left the course.

Chief Medical Officer with the IHRB Dr Jennifer Pugh said later “Dylan is recovering well and will be kept in at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital overnight for further assessment and observation and will be out for a number of weeks but will make a full recovery.”

He has been in stunning form this season with classic wins in England and Ireland and just last weekend at the Curragh he had a 723/1 five timer.

Racing was then abandoned at the County Meath venue after two more horses unseated their riders in the second race which was held up for 30 minutes as medics attended to McMonagle.

Stewarts then halted the meeting stating “in the interests of safety”.