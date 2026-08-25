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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, August 25th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, August 25th

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, August 25th

25 August 2026
Foyle Port
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Foyle Port names Foyle Women’s Aid as its charity partner

25 August 2026
highcourt
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National Museum employee charged over Semtex bomb seizure granted bail

25 August 2026
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Highland Radio receive two nominations for IMRO Radio Awards 2026

25 August 2026
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