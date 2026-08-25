Finn Harps sign former Northern Ireland International Shane Ferguson

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Shane Ferguson.

Ferguson, most recently of Morpeth Town, has enjoyed an impressive career in the UK, spending time with Newcastle, Rangers, Birmingham City, Rotherham and Millwall.

He has also spent time in the League of Ireland, lining out for his native Derry City last season.

The 35 year-old has also represented Northern Ireland 57 times, helping his side qualify for the last 16 stage of Euro 2016.

Comfortable at left back or left wing, Ferguson brings some vital experience to Finn Park for the rest of the 2026 season.