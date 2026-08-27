Drugs, cars, motorcycles and cash seized by police in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000 during a search in the Waterside.

Alongside the cache of suspected Class B drugs, yesterday’s planned search also resulted in the seizure of four cars, two motorbikes, and a significant sum of cash.

Inspector Cathal Pearce says police know the sale and supply of illicit drugs is an issue of concern, and they are working every day to remove drugs from communities and disrupt the activities of those involved in their sale and supply.

He’s urging anyone with information about drug dealing in the area to come forward.