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Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, August 28th

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, August 28th

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Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, August 28th

28 August 2026
Laganside Court
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Jury deliberations in the Noah Donohoe inquest to resume next month

28 August 2026
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Officers injured after vehicle ramming incident in Derry

28 August 2026
July homeless figure DOH
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Decrease in homeless figures in Donegal during July

28 August 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, August 28th

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