UCD edge goal-fest against Finn Harps at Belfield

Finn Harps have been beaten 5-4 by UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Belfield this evening.

The students took the lead on the 20-minute mark through Charles Akinrintayo but two goals in four minutes had Harps ahead at half-time with Seanie Bradley and Oran Brogan both finding the net before the interval.

UCD were level on 53 minutes when Luca Cailloce got on the scoresheet and it remained 2-2 until Louis Dignam put Willie O’Connor’s team back in front just after the hour.

Gavin McAteer then pulled Harps level on 71 minutes but Dignam had UCD ahead again just moments later.

Max Hutchinson equalised yet again for Finn Harps with 11 minutes remaining and it looked as though a dramatic game would end in a share of the points until Hugo Smith popped up with the winner a minute from the end of normal time.

Tonight’s other First Division results:

Cork City 2-0 Wexford

Athlone Town 2-1 Bray Wanderers

Cobh Ramblers 2-2 Longford Town

Kerry 3-1 Treaty United