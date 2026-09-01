Fórsa members vote 96.6% in favour of industrial action

Fórsa members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The union has accused the Government of failing to put forward “serious proposals” to date.

Fórsa is the country’s largest public service union, representing around 100,000 workers across the civil service, health and education sectors.

96.6% of members who voted supported industrial action.

General Secretary Kevin Callinan says strikes and other forms of industrial action are now a distinct possibility by the end of the month: