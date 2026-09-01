Rosses Community School the latest to join the STEM Passport for Inclusion Programme

Rosses Community School in Dungloe has become the latest school to join the STEM Passport for Inclusion programme this month.

Transition year students will receive mentoring from STEM professionals, access accredited learning opportunities and take part in practical career development activities.

The STEM Passport for Inclusion aims to help students from under-served backgrounds to pursue further education opportunities and career pathways in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Rosses Community School will join a growing network of schools across Donegal already participating in the programme, including Deele College, Errigal College, and many others.

Founder of STEM Passport for Inclusion, Prof. Katriona O’Sullivan, said that by bringing the programme to more schools in Donegal, they can help students discover their potential and see the exciting possibilities that exist within STEM.

Since its launch five years ago, more than 10,000 students have completed the programme, and it aims to support a further 5,000 in its next phase.