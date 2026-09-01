Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, September 1st

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, September 1st:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, September 1st

1 September 2026
EV image
News, Audio

Donegal sees 61% rise in new electric vehicle registrations

1 September 2026
school back to school education (2)
News

Teachers in Northern Ireland vote for industrial action over workloads

1 September 2026
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fórsa members vote 96.6% in favour of industrial action

1 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Tuesday, September 1st

1 September 2026
EV image
News, Audio

Donegal sees 61% rise in new electric vehicle registrations

1 September 2026
school back to school education (2)
News

Teachers in Northern Ireland vote for industrial action over workloads

1 September 2026
Print
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fórsa members vote 96.6% in favour of industrial action

1 September 2026
paul boggs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Strabane Cllr Paul Boggs set to become new West Tyrone MLA

1 September 2026
gard garda gardai speeding rpu
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught at almost twice the speed limit near Letterkenny

1 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube