Care homes to declare where and why CCTV is being used

Residential care homes will have to declare exactly where CCTV is being used and why.

The move, coming into effect next year, will require care providers to disclose which bedrooms and bathrooms the cameras are being used.

The Irish Examiner reports services will be expected to undertake a digital monitoring technology impact assessment, considering the reason for use, impact of the tech used, human rights implications, privacy concerns and safety considerations.

The technology covered includes wearable tech and connected medical devices which monitor vital signs like heart rate, blood pressure, and smart security cameras.