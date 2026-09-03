Road Victim Support launches ‘Say Their Name’ campaign to remember those lost on roads

Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal has launched a new campaign to remember people who have lost their lives on the roads.

The ‘Say Their Name’ campaign aims to put a face and a story behind the statistics, by giving families the opportunity to share a photograph of their loved one.

Three supported filming evenings are being held during September, including one in Letterkenny on Monday, September 21st at the Women’s Centre.

The other events take place in Cookstown on September 8th and Derry on September 10th.

Families taking part are asked to bring a photograph of their loved one and can contact Road Victim Support directly to register.