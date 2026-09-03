Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps are at home to Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night.

Patrick McEleney’s side are coming off the back of a frantic 5-4 defeat to UCD last weekend and will be enthused by a much-improved performance going forward.

Defensively, however, Harps have now conceded 18 goals in their last 4 matches and are 8 points adrift at the bottom of the league standings.

Derry City will look to progress to the last-four in the FAI Cup on Sunday as the Candystripes welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly on “The Score” this week to look ahead to the action…