Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero Search

Customer Service Awards 2026

€20K Mega Summer Draw

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Frustration grows over further delays to Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

Frustration is growing in Buncrana over further delays to the redevelopment of the town’s community hospital.

The HSE has extended the tender return date for the project, which was initially due in mid-August, although the new deadline has yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Fionán Bradley says he hopes construction can still begin before the end of the year, but accepts that is becoming increasingly difficult.

He says the latest update was issued by the HSE yesterday following queries he had raised, and he is frustrated that a commitment to provide direct communication on the project has not been upheld:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration grows over further delays to Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

4 September 2026
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-scooter users face €100 fine for failing to wear helmet and hi-vis

4 September 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of traffic disruption during Newbuildings parade

4 September 2026
floodkilly1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Kevin Boxer Moran must provide updates on flood relief progress in South Donegal – Brogan

4 September 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Buncrana community hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustration grows over further delays to Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

4 September 2026
High vis
News, Audio, Top Stories

E-scooter users face €100 fine for failing to wear helmet and hi-vis

4 September 2026
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of traffic disruption during Newbuildings parade

4 September 2026
floodkilly1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Kevin Boxer Moran must provide updates on flood relief progress in South Donegal – Brogan

4 September 2026
St Brigids College Derry
News, Audio, Top Stories

New building for St Bridgid’s College in Derry moves a step closer

4 September 2026
Youth Lifesaving Championships
News

European Youth Lifesaving Championships taking place this weekend in Donegal

4 September 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube