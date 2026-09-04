Frustration grows over further delays to Buncrana Community Hospital redevelopment

Frustration is growing in Buncrana over further delays to the redevelopment of the town’s community hospital.

The HSE has extended the tender return date for the project, which was initially due in mid-August, although the new deadline has yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Fionán Bradley says he hopes construction can still begin before the end of the year, but accepts that is becoming increasingly difficult.

He says the latest update was issued by the HSE yesterday following queries he had raised, and he is frustrated that a commitment to provide direct communication on the project has not been upheld: