Gardaí warn Donegal public over new ‘quishing’ QR code scam

Gardaí in Donegal are warning the public about a new type of fraud known as ‘quishing’, which uses fake QR codes to steal personal and payment information.

Scammers place malicious QR code stickers over genuine codes in public places, such as parking meters, EV charging stations and event posters.

Scanning the fake code can redirect people to a cloned payment website designed to steal credit card details, or could result in malicious software being installed on their phone.

Gardaí are advising people to always check physical QR codes in public places and make sure a sticker has not been placed over the original code.