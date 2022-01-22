Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls renewed to protect Sligo-based Rescue 118

A South Donegal Deputy is pushing for guarantees from government that the Rescue 118 Search and Rescue helicopter will continue to be based at Sligo Airport.

Currently there are four SAR bases, Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin, but a new pre-tender document published by the Government recently states that it requires “at least three bases” nationally.

In the Dail this week, Deputy Marian Harkin pressed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to give a commitment that Sligo would retain the service.

She said the figures speak for themselves…

