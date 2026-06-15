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30 Days of Good Deeds

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 15th

 

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 15th………………………

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News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday June 15th

15 June 2026
Derry City crest
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Derry City confirm three departures

15 June 2026
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Industrial Action to commence tomorrow at Ard Greine Court

15 June 2026
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Trump hails Iran deal, but concerns remain regarding Israel’s actions in Lebanon

15 June 2026
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