Michael Murphy & Patrick McBrearty on Donegal’s McKenna Cup Final defeat

Donegal tasted defeat for the first time in 2022, losing out 1-11 to 0-13 to Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Final.

Monaghan led 1-07 to 0-04 at half time with Dessie Ward finding the back of the net for the Farney County.

Donegal trailed 1-10 to o-04 after 43 minutes before substitute Michael Murphy came off to score six points but it wasn’t enough as Declan Bonner’s side were beaten by the narrowest of margins.

Michael Murphy told Tom Comack they left themselves with too much to do…

Tom also got the thoughts of Patrick McBrearty after the game…