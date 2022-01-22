Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Michael Murphy & Patrick McBrearty on Donegal’s McKenna Cup Final defeat

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Photo Donegal GAA

Donegal tasted defeat for the first time in 2022, losing out 1-11 to 0-13 to Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Final.

Monaghan led 1-07 to 0-04 at half time with Dessie Ward finding the back of the net for the Farney County.

Donegal trailed 1-10 to o-04 after 43 minutes before substitute Michael Murphy came off to score six points but it wasn’t enough as Declan Bonner’s side were beaten by the narrowest of margins.

Michael Murphy told Tom Comack they left themselves with too much to do…

Tom also got the thoughts of Patrick McBrearty after the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

22 January 2022
irish rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Interest and enthusiasm” shown by public as rail review consultation ends

22 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Three men hospitalised following multi-car crash in Letterkenny

22 January 2022
luh123
News, Top Stories

Fall in Covid hospitalisations at LUH, nationally today

22 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

Easing of restrictions marks a “day of hope” – Varadkar

22 January 2022
national maternity hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle: National Maternity Hospital site must be state-owned

22 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube